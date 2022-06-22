Saudi prince arrives in Turkey for talks clouded by Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler on Wednesday took another step out of his international isolation by paying his first visit to Turkey since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler on Wednesday took another step out of his international isolation by paying his first visit to Turkey since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

The talks in Ankara between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan come one month before US President Joe Biden visits Riyadh for a regional summit focused on the energy crunch caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Erdogan's decision to revive ties with one of his biggest rivals is also driven in large part by economics and trade.

Turks' living standards are imploding one year before a general election that poses one of the biggest challenges of Erdogan's mercurial two-decade rule.