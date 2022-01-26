UrduPoint.com

Scholz, Biden To Meet In Washington On February 7 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:27 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet on February 7 with US President Joe Biden in Washington, the politicians will discuss the situation around Ukraine, German newspaper Bild reported, citing government sources.

According to the publication, the meeting will be held at the White House. The parties will discuss the reaction to the allegedly possible Russian aggression against Ukraine, it said.

A spokesman for the German government declined to comment on the details of the trip.

>