UrduPoint.com

Schroeder Unwilling To Advise Scholz On How To Interact With Putin

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:04 PM

Schroeder Unwilling to Advise Scholz on How to Interact With Putin

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said he would refrain from advising the German new leader Olaf Scholz on how to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he would have to find that out for himself

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said he would refrain from advising the German new leader Olaf Scholz on how to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he would have to find that out for himself.

"I will not give him advice, he must find out for himself," Schroeder said in an interview with die Welt.

The former chancellor also said that he was convinced Scholz would do "everything necessary" in this matter.

Earlier in the day, German lawmakers elected Olaf Scholz from the Social Democratic party as a new chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Katrina’s mother invites Kaushal’s family to L ..

Katrina’s mother invites Kaushal’s family to London

8 minutes ago
 Three killed, six injured in separate incidents

Three killed, six injured in separate incidents

20 seconds ago
 WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other ..

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

21 seconds ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Up by 9%, Above $1,200 Per 1 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 9%, Above $1,200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

24 seconds ago
 Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister to Challenge Appeal Co ..

Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister to Challenge Appeal Court Verdict in 1MDB Case - Law ..

26 seconds ago
 AIOU commences exams of overseas students from Dec ..

AIOU commences exams of overseas students from Dec. 16

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.