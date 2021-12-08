Schroeder Unwilling to Advise Scholz on How to Interact With Putin

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said he would refrain from advising the German new leader Olaf Scholz on how to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he would have to find that out for himself

"I will not give him advice, he must find out for himself," Schroeder said in an interview with die Welt.

The former chancellor also said that he was convinced Scholz would do "everything necessary" in this matter.

Earlier in the day, German lawmakers elected Olaf Scholz from the Social Democratic party as a new chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel.