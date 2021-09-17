UrduPoint.com

SCO Able To Play Active Role In Achieving Peace In Afghanistan - Kazakh President

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Shanghai Cooperation Agreement (SCO) is able to play an active role in achieving peace in Afghanistan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

"At this fateful historical moment, the multiethnic population of Afghanistan should not be left alone in the face of unprecedented difficulties.

I believe that the SCO, with its enormous influence, can and should play an active role in achieving peace and harmony in this country," the president said at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of the SCO Member States.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan offers to launch a humanitarian hub of the SCO in Almaty to deliver international aid to Afghanistan.

