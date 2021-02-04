UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Arrested In Nepal Strike Against Parliament's Dissolution

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:52 PM

Scores arrested in Nepal strike against parliament's dissolution

At least 77 protesters, including a former minister, were arrested in Kathmandu on Thursday, police said, as a nationwide strike was staged over the dissolution of Nepal's parliament

Kathmandu (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 77 protesters, including a former minister, were arrested in Kathmandu on Thursday, police said, as a nationwide strike was staged over the dissolution of Nepal's parliament.

Tensions have been rising in the Himalayan nation since December when Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli dismissed the legislature and accused members of his Communist Party of being uncooperative.

Demonstrations have since swelled, with protesters and police clashing.

The nationwide general strike was called on behalf of a faction of the ruling Communist Party by former Maoist rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who helped Oli come to power in 2018 but has since become a critic.

"The prime minister dissolved the parliament blocking our platform to protest against his unilateral decisions," Bishnu Rijal, a leader of the Communist Party, told AFP.

"We are compelled to [take] to the street to protest against his unconstitutional move." Offices and business districts were shuttered across the country.

Police said the strikers caused a pile-up on Kathmandu's roads by blocking vehicles and streets.

At least 77 protesters were arrested in the capital for obstruction and vandalism, said police spokesman Basanta Bahadur Kunwar.

By the strike organiser's count, more than 100 people were detained.

Oli, who swept to power with a two-thirds majority, has called for new elections in April.

The move has plunged Nepal into fresh political uncertainty after years of short-lived governments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Business Parliament Vehicles Kathmandu Nepal April December 2018

Recent Stories

UAE appreciates all people on its land, says Deput ..

7 minutes ago

Is Peshawar Zalmi hiring Pop Icon Rihana for its a ..

17 minutes ago

N.Korea Forecast to Receive Nearly 2Mln COVID-19 V ..

4 seconds ago

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Bide ..

5 seconds ago

FMU release revised calendar for 1st professional ..

9 seconds ago

Plastic bags ban; strict enforcement drive to star ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.