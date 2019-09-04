UrduPoint.com
Scottish Court Rules Jonson's Decision To Suspend Parliament Not Illegitimate - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

A judge of the court in Edinburgh, which has been leading the case of UK opposition lawmakers challenging the decision of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend the parliament almost immediately prior to when the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, decided that the prorogation does not contradict the law, media reported on Wednesday

A judge at the highest court in Scotland has ruled Johnson's decision to suspend parliament is not a matter for the courts and does not contravene the rule of law, Sky news said.

Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in the Commons. Last Wednesday, he asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliament until October 14, to which she consented. The effect of this will likely be that those lawmakers who seek to stop a no-deal Brexit will not have enough time to do so. A group of 75 opposition members of parliament eventually decided to challenge the prorogation in court.

