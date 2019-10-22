Scottish, Welsh First Ministers Ask EU to Approve Brexit Extension for 2nd Referendum

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The first ministers of Scotland and Wales, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, sent an open letter on Monday to President of the European Council Donald Tusk asking him to support a Brexit extension, so that another referendum could take place.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested the European Union to postpone Brexit until January 31, 2020. On Sunday, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, whose country currently holds the presidency of the European Union, gave his consent to the postponement of Brexit and called it "sensible," claiming that no-deal was in the interests of neither the EU, nor the United Kingdom.

"We are writing to support that request for an extension so that there is no risk of a UK exit before a Withdrawal Agreement has been ratified by both the EU and UK. Our joint view is that the ultimate result of the Westminster Parliamentary process should be a refer. But in any event it is also essential to ensure that there is sufficient time for proper scrutiny of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill," the open letter read.

On Saturday, the UK House of Commons passed the so-called Letwin Amendment mandating Johnson to request an extension to Brexit beyond October 31.