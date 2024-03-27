Search Suspended In Baltimore Bridge Collapse, 6 Presumed Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Emergency workers were suspending the search for six people missing after a major bridge collapsed in the US city of Baltimore, border officials said Tuesday evening.
"Based on the length of time that we've gone in this search.
.. (and) the water temperature... at this point we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," said Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.
