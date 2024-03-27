Open Menu

Search Suspended In Baltimore Bridge Collapse, 6 Presumed Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Search suspended in Baltimore bridge collapse, 6 presumed dead

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Emergency workers were suspending the search for six people missing after a major bridge collapsed in the US city of Baltimore, border officials said Tuesday evening.

"Based on the length of time that we've gone in this search.

.. (and) the water temperature... at this point we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," said Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.

Related Topics

Water Shannon Baltimore Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

2 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

10 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

11 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

11 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

11 hours ago
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

11 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

11 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

11 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

11 hours ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

11 hours ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

11 hours ago

More Stories From World