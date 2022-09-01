Second Person Dies of Pneumonia of Unknown Origin in Argentina - Regional Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) One more person has died of pneumonia of unknown origin in a hospital in the Argentine province of Tucuman, the province's health ministry said on Thursday.

Media reported earlier that an unknown virus or infection had caused the death of a patient and the serious health condition of four others, with another patient being in isolation at home.

All the patients were diagnosed with double pneumonia and were tested negative for COVID-19, influenza, hantavirus, and other possible diseases.

"Cases of the illness were registered in five employees of a hospital and one patient in a private hospital. In all six cases, it was double pneumonia, two died, three were hospitalized, and another person is at home, his health condition is assessed as good," the province's health ministry said.

The patients' medical analyses have been sent to a laboratory, and results are expected by the weekend.