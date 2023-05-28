UrduPoint.com

Second Unit Of Belarusian NPP Connected To Grid After Routine Tests - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Second Unit of Belarusian NPP Connected to Grid After Routine Tests - Energy Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The second unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelNPP) has been connected to the country's energy grid after routine tests at 50% of its capacity, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Saturday.

"On May 27, 09:05 p.m. (18:05 GMT), the second unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was connected to the grid after completing routine tests at 50% of the reactor unit capacity as part of the energy start-up stage. Capacity is gradually being increased," the ministry said on Telegram.

The second unit of the BelNPP is undergoing a comprehensive test of the technical characteristics of its equipment and systems. On Friday, specialists began running dynamic tests when the unit is completely de-energized and disconnected from the power system.

Earlier in May, the energy ministry said that the second unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant had been connected to the country's energy system and generated first kilowatt hours of electricity. On May 19, the power unit's capacity was increased to 50% of the nominal.

The BelNPP, also known as the Astravets NPP, is located near Astravyets in Grodno Region in north-western Belarus, near the Belarus-Lithuanian border. It is powered by two Russian-made VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,218 megawatts. The first unit became fully operational in June 2021.

