Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukraine Amid US Border Crisis - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday criticized the US government for providing continuous funding to Ukraine while the US border with Mexico remains porous and allows a record number of illegal immigrants - and terrorists among them - to enter the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported that the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Iranian illegal immigrant flagged on the FBI's terror watchlist. The individual was smuggled in the trunk of a car alongside four other men, the reports said.

"Now potential terrorists from Iran are coming across the southern border. But by all means, keep writing blank checks to protect the border of Ukraine," Hawley said via Twitter, in response to the reports.

US Customs and Border Protection data shows that there were 251,487 illegal crossings through the US southern border in December - the highest monthly number to occur under the Biden administration. There have been well over three million illegal border crossings since Biden took office in January 2021.

Last week, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the department is obstructing four Border Patrol sector chiefs from testifying to the panel.

The Oversight Committee may utilize the compulsory process to get the testimony if the department continues to block oversight, Comer said.