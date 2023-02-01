UrduPoint.com

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' For Ukraine Amid US Border Crisis - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukraine Amid US Border Crisis - Statement

Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday criticized the US government for providing continuous funding to Ukraine while the US border with Mexico remains porous and allows a record number of illegal immigrants - and terrorists among them - to enter the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday criticized the US government for providing continuous funding to Ukraine while the US border with Mexico remains porous and allows a record number of illegal immigrants - and terrorists among them - to enter the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported that the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Iranian illegal immigrant flagged on the FBI's terror watchlist. The individual was smuggled in the trunk of a car alongside four other men, the reports said.

"Now potential terrorists from Iran are coming across the southern border. But by all means, keep writing blank checks to protect the border of Ukraine," Hawley said via Twitter, in response to the reports.

US Customs and Border Protection data shows that there were 251,487 illegal crossings through the US southern border in December - the highest monthly number to occur under the Biden administration. There have been well over three million illegal border crossings since Biden took office in January 2021.

Last week, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the department is obstructing four Border Patrol sector chiefs from testifying to the panel.

The Oversight Committee may utilize the compulsory process to get the testimony if the department continues to block oversight, Comer said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Twitter Car United States Mexico January May December Border FBI Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Fed ..

Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Federal Minister for Interior, Ra ..

39 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says Opposition Helps West by Planning Ins ..

Erdogan Says Opposition Helps West by Planning Inspection of Akkuyu NPP Project

41 seconds ago
 Serbian, Bulgarian Presidents Open Construction of ..

Serbian, Bulgarian Presidents Open Construction of Gas Pipeline to Diversify Sup ..

17 seconds ago
 Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bi ..

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bid to Defeat Al-Shabaab

11 minutes ago
 Records of cooperative housing societies should be ..

Records of cooperative housing societies should be computerized; Sindh Minister ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to take strict action against bus ..

Balochistan govt to take strict action against buses without tracking system

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.