Senator Urges Pompeo to Release Biden Talks With Ukraine Leader on Burisma Probe - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Senator Lindsay Graham has asked the US secretary of state to release all documents on former Vice President Joe Biden's talks with then Ukraine leader Petro Poroshenko on Kiev's probe into the energy company Burisma, the Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC) said.

"Today, SJC Chairman Lindsey Graham sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko," the SJC said in a press release on Thursday.

Graham is requesting the release of all documents, including call transcripts related to Biden's phone calls with Poroshenko on February 11, 18 and 19 and March 22 of 2016, especially with respect to whether Biden mentioned the Ukraine Prosecutor General's investigation into Burisma, the release noted.

Graham also asked to see all documents and communications between Biden and his office and Poroshenko and his office after the raid on Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky's home on February 2, 2016, until the dismissal of the Prosecutor General on March 29, 2016, the release said.

Zlochevsky had founded the Burisma company.

Graham and his committee also requested to see all documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Vice President Biden's son Hunter Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016, the release added.