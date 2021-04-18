Senior Russian Lawmaker Proposes Economic Sanctions Against Czech Republic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Sergei Tsekov, a Russian lawmaker sitting on the upper-house foreign affairs committee, proposed on Sunday that Russia go a step further and impose economic sanctions on the Czech Republic.

The Czech government announced on Saturday the expulsion of 18 diplomats it accused of having a role in two deadly explosions that hit ammo depots in the eastern town of Vrbetice in 2014.

Russia denied the claim and warned Prague that there would be consequences.

"There should be repercussions for the Czech Republic in the form of major sanctions targeting its economy and social sphere. The government will decide what they will be," Tsekov told Sputnik.

The Russian senator accused Prague of towing Washington's line. The United States on Thursday ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave the country after again accusing Russia of malign activities. In a tit-for-tat move, Russia expelled a dozen of US diplomatic staff.