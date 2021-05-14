UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian, Serbian Officials Discuss Security Cooperation At Meeting In Moscow

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Senior Russian, Serbian Officials Discuss Security Cooperation at Meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin met in Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation in the area of security, the Russian security body's press office said on Friday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Aleksandar Vulin discussed the issues of Russian-Serbian cooperation in the area of security, stressing that Russia's Security Council and Serbia's Interior Ministry established productive interaction on a wide range of issues," the statement said.

According to the press office, the parties gave specific attention to combating terrorism and exchanged their views on the overall situation in the Balkans.

