Seoul Announces Plan to Review Measures Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) South Korea announced plans to review measures undertaken against COVID-19 if the spread slows down, the South Korean health authorities said on Friday, as the Yonhap news Agency reports.

New four-tier social distancing rules will be implemented depending on the weekly average number of registered cases per 100,000 people. The revamped system will change five-tier restrictions that met huge criticism as they banned small businesses. The four-tier rules will allow merchants, such as coffee shops and movie theaters, to do their business "under their voluntary containment efforts"

However, entertainment facilities with a high risk of virus contamination will have to suspend their activities in case of imposing the highest level of rules.

Seoul has extended the current distancing rules until March 14. The area of Greater Seoul now is under Level 2, the highest according to the five-tier system.

Earlier on Friday, Seoul approved Pfizer's vaccine. By March 5, South Korea registered around 90,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,600 deaths.