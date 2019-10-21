UrduPoint.com
Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:38 PM

Seoul Prosecutors Pursue Arrest Warrant for Ex-Minister's Wife Over Corruption - Reports

Seoul prosecutors have requested a warrant for the arrest of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife on 10 charges regarding her management of a private equity fund and her daughter's college admission, the media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Seoul prosecutors have requested a warrant for the arrest of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife on 10 charges regarding her management of a private equity fund and her daughter's college admission, the media reported on Monday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office intended to arrest Chung Kyung-sim, a university professor and Cho Kuk's wife, over the obstruction of business and capital market law violations.

The investigators have also been looking into suspicious investment practices involving her management of an equity fund that gave money to a lamppost switch manufacturer, which then received lucrative government contracts right after her husband became South Korean President Moon Jae-in's aide in 2017.

Chung is also accused of forging a citation from a college president to help her daughter enter medical school.

Her husband resigned from office last week amid allegations of corruption.

