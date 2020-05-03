Seoul Refutes Kim Had Surgery as Speculations Continue After Chairman Resurfaces - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Seoul believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not have a surgery, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source in the South Korean presidential administration, after the chairman made his first public appearance in 20 days following rumors about his deteriorated health and even death.

On Saturday, North Korean media published photos of Kim from the May Day celebrations, thus refuting the rumors. Kim is featured opening a fertilizer factory in the city of Sunchon, smiling and gesticulating.

Some media have still suggested that he resurfaced after undergoing a surgery.

"We believe that Kim Jong Un did not have a surgery. Now reports emerge that he might have undergone it, citing difference to his walk and other signs. This is not true," the source told reporters.

When asked whether it could be a minor surgery, the source ruled out it as well. They at the same time refused to disclose on what their assessment was based, saying that it had resulted from a comprehensive analysis of the situation.