Serbia Expects to Start Receiving Russian Air Defense Systems in Coming Months- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Serbia expects to start receiving various air defense systems from Russia in coming months, the country's ambassador to Russia, Miroslav Lazanski, said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that an official statement will follow.

The ambassador noted that Serbia expected to see various deliveries in the context of bilateral defense cooperation in the near future.

"Air defense missile systems, specifically. Deliveries of various kinds of air defense systems are expected to happen in the coming months, and an official statement on the matter will be released timely," Lazanski said.

Serbia expects to start receiving Russia's Mi-35 attack helicopters this year, the ambassador added.

"We expect two out of four Mi-35 aircraft to be delivered by the end of the year. As for Mi-17 helicopters, we expect them to be delivered early next year. We have agreed to purchase four Mi-35 helicopters and three Mi-17 helicopters," Lazanski said.

As a result, Belgrade will have six Mi-17 helicopters, the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin has said that Belgrade expects to receive four Mi-35 attack helicopters and three Mi-17 transport helicopters from Russia late in 2019 or early in 2020.