UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia To Export Home-Produced Sputnik V After Meeting Own Needs - Parliament Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Serbia to Export Home-Produced Sputnik V After Meeting Own Needs - Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Serbia will begin exporting the domestically-produced Russian vaccine Sputnik V only after it has met its own vaccination needs, parliament speaker Ivica Dacic told Sputnik on Monday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, launched the production of Sputnik V in Serbia.

Dacic noted that Serbia will be the only country in Europe to manufacture the Russian vaccine.

"Of course, if our production capacities allow exports, we will sell it to all those who are interested," he said.

Though, according to Dacic, it is yet unclear how many times people will need to get the vaccine.

"If the pandemic continues for another year, they will be forced to receive additional doses of the drug, because the antibodies may not last," he said.

Dacic also urged the European Union to avoid politicizing vaccines and said that he was sure that the European drug regulator would soon authorize Sputnik V for use.

The approval of Sputnik V within the EU has been tinged with controversy as various officials and politicians spoke out against the use of the Russian vaccine for various reasons. Russia, on its part, has raised the issue of possible political bias against the vaccine, outlining that its advanced efficacy has been proven in clinical trials.

Currently, Sputnik V has been approved in 67 countries.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe Parliament European Union Vladimir Putin Serbia May All

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

10 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

36 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

1 hour ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.