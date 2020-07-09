Serbian Intelligence Service Arrests 2 Israeli Participants of Recent Riots - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Serbia's Security Information Agency (BIA) has detained two Israeli citizens for participation in the violent protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's initiative to reintroduce a curfew amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Serbian Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the news outlet, BIA officers on Wednesday arrested Roman Levin and Artur Furman, who took part in the unrest near the parliament building in Belgrade, during which the police were attacked with stones and bottles.

They are said to have been arrested while carrying bags with stones and pulling out a container to set it on fire.

Furman, born in Kyrgyzstan, entered Serbia on June 19, while Ukraine-born Levin arrived on July 3.

On Tuesday, the Serbian president revealed plans to impose new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the same curfew that had been enforced during the March-May state of emergency. This prompted civil unrest accompanied by clashes between protesters and the police.