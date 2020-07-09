UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Intelligence Service Arrests 2 Israeli Participants Of Recent Riots - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

Serbian Intelligence Service Arrests 2 Israeli Participants of Recent Riots - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Serbia's Security Information Agency (BIA) has detained two Israeli citizens for participation in the violent protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's initiative to reintroduce a curfew amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Serbian Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the news outlet, BIA officers on Wednesday arrested Roman Levin and Artur Furman, who took part in the unrest near the parliament building in Belgrade, during which the police were attacked with stones and bottles.

They are said to have been arrested while carrying bags with stones and pulling out a container to set it on fire.

Furman, born in Kyrgyzstan, entered Serbia on June 19, while Ukraine-born Levin arrived on July 3.

On Tuesday, the Serbian president revealed plans to impose new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the same curfew that had been enforced during the March-May state of emergency. This prompted civil unrest accompanied by clashes between protesters and the police.

Related Topics

Fire Police Parliament Levin Belgrade Same Serbia Kyrgyzstan June July

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

1 hour ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

1 hour ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

2 hours ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

2 hours ago

Fruits, vegetables exports grew during 11 months

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.