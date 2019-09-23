Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seven children died and scores were injured early Monday when a school building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, in an accident blamed on shoddy construction

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Seven children died and scores were injured early Monday when a school building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi , in an accident blamed on shoddy construction.

"So far we can confirm that we have seven fatalities," government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said at the scene.

Education Minister George Magoha said in a statement that 64 pupils had been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital, most of them with soft tissue injuries while two others required "more attention".

Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti, a poor suburb wheremany live in makeshift homes, thronged the site where rescuers pickedthrough the rubble.