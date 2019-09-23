UrduPoint.com
Seven Children Killed, Scores Hurt In Kenya School Collapse

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school collapse

Seven children died and scores were injured early Monday when a school building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, in an accident blamed on shoddy construction

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Seven children died and scores were injured early Monday when a school building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, in an accident blamed on shoddy construction.

"So far we can confirm that we have seven fatalities," government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said at the scene.

Education Minister George Magoha said in a statement that 64 pupils had been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital, most of them with soft tissue injuries while two others required "more attention".

Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti, a poor suburb wheremany live in makeshift homes, thronged the site where rescuers pickedthrough the rubble.

