Seven Dead, 9 Injured in Bomb Blast in Somali Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Seven people were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a suicide car bomb blast next to the presidential palace in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, national media reported, citing the police.

Among those killed is Hibaq Abukar, human rights adviser for the prime minister's office, Somali National Television said.

According to the Garowe news portal, the Al-Shabaab radical group, linked to the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

They reportedly targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying government officials.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and condemned the "barbaric terrorist attack."

Earlier in the day, Somali Guardian reported that an improvised explosive device had detonated in southern Somalia, killing seven peacekeepers. Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack.