Seven Killed In Landslide Amid Heavy Rains In Mexico - Reports

Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Seven Killed in Landslide Amid Heavy Rains in Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) At least seven people have been killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in the community of Santo Tomas Chautla in the south-central Mexican state of Puebla, local media reported on Thursday.

The torrential downpour hit the area late Wednesday, weakening a hillside and prompting a landslide, Excelsior newspaper said. It hit the roof of a house, killing seven people inside.

In the meantime, emergency services managed to rescue two minors. They were transported to a local hospital.

