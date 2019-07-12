Seven Killed In Landslide Amid Heavy Rains In Mexico - Reports
Fri 12th July 2019
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) At least seven people have been killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in the community of Santo Tomas Chautla in the south-central Mexican state of Puebla, local media reported on Thursday.
The torrential downpour hit the area late Wednesday, weakening a hillside and prompting a landslide, Excelsior newspaper said. It hit the roof of a house, killing seven people inside.
In the meantime, emergency services managed to rescue two minors. They were transported to a local hospital.