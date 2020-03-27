MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Seven people died in a deadly fire that hit a two-story residential house in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

The fire erupted at about 11:00 p.m.

local time (18:00 GMT) on Thursday in the wooden house.

"The body of the seventh victim has been found," the ministry said in a statement.

The incident has also left one person hospitalized.

According to the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry, the fire was likely to be caused by arson.