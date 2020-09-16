UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Serbs Held Over 1992 Bosnia Killings Of Muslims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:31 PM

Seven Serbs held over 1992 Bosnia killings of Muslims

Bosnian police arrested seven ethnic Serbs on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the killings of 44 Muslim civilians at the start of the 1990s war, the prosecutors said

Sarajevo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Bosnian police arrested seven ethnic Serbs on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the killings of 44 Muslim civilians at the start of the 1990s war, the prosecutors said.

The seven men, mostly former soldiers, are suspected of having "planned, organised and taken part" in the killings and persecution of Muslim civilians in the area of Sokolac in eastern Bosnia in September 1992, a prosecutors' statement said.

At the time the Bosnian Serb army attacked the village of Novoseoci, separated women and children from men who were then taken to a rubbish dump where they were shot dead, it said.

The victims, including boys under 18 years of age, were buried there while women and children were expelled from the village.

After the crime, a village mosque was destroyed and its debris brought to the dump and thrown over the victims' remains.

The victims, aged between 14 and 82, also include a woman killed during the attack, the prosecutors said.

All but one of the victims were exhumed and identified after the 1992-1995 war.

Former Bosnian Serb general Radislav Krstic, serving a 35-year jail term handed down by a UN court for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, is also a suspect in the case and will be questioned, the statement said.

Another suspect is currently in Canada and his extradition will be sought, it added.

Bosnia's 1992-1995 war between its Croats, Muslims and Serbs claimed some 100,000 lives.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Police United Nations Canada Jail September Women Mosque Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate new Japanese Prime Minist ..

33 minutes ago

Reigning champion Bernal quits Tour de France afte ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Urges North Korea to Comply With 2018 ..

12 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 24 bail of Shehbaz Sharif in ..

59 minutes ago

T-rex skeleton could fetch record price at New Yor ..

12 minutes ago

Safar crescent sighting on Friday evening

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.