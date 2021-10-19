MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A group of people who claim to have been victims of rapeseed oil poisoning in 1981 staged a protest at Madrid's Prado Museum on Tuesday and threatened to commit suicide.

The protesters published their photos and appeals on social networks.

"Victims of rapeseed oil barricaded in the Prado, we threaten to receive eternal peace on air," they wrote.

The protesters explained that they had chosen the museum because it is "the most important cultural institution in Spain," and demanded to have a meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Protesters were led out of the museum, two people were detained, as reported by the radio station Cadena Ser.

A toxic oil syndrome outbreak in 1981, attributed to poisoning with rapeseed oil, killed over 600 and affected almost 13,000 people.