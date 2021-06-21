Several French Servicemen Injured in Attack in Mali - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The French military came under an attack in Mali, several injured people will be evacuated by helicopters, France24 broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

The French military engaged in the Barkhane anti-insurgent operation, launched back in 2014, were injured in a car bomb blast in the Gossi area in central Mali.

According to an eyewitness, several helicopters from the city of Gao were sent to evacuate them.

The Paris-led Barkhane operation is supported by the Sahel Five, which includes Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Mali, Niger and Chad. French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that France would change the model of its military presence in the Sahel region and that operation Barkhane in its current form would be completed.