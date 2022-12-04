UrduPoint.com

Several Injured In Electric Train Accident In Moscow Region - Emergencies Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) An electric train and a car have collided at an unregulated crossing in the Moscow Region, resulting in several wounded, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"At 01.47 (22:47 GMT on Saturday)...

a message was received about a collision at an unregulated crossing of a suburban electric train and a car on the Zeleny Bor-Ivanteyevka stretch in the Pushkino urban district. There are injuries," the emergencies authorities said in a statement.

The exact number of people wounded in the accident is being verified.

At least 26 people and nine units of equipment are working on the scene. There was no fuel spill, according to the emergencies authorities.

