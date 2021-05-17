(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A number of people were slightly injured after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a house in Israel's Southern District city of Ashdod, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Monday.

"Rockets were launched toward the cities of Ashdod and Be'er Sheva. The rocket hit a building in Ashdod. Several people got slightly injured, they received assistance at the scene," Rosenfeld told reporters.