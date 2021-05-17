UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several People Injured As Rocket From Gaza Strip Hits Building In Israel's Ashdod - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

Several People Injured as Rocket From Gaza Strip Hits Building in Israel's Ashdod - Police

A number of people were slightly injured after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a house in Israel's Southern District city of Ashdod, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A number of people were slightly injured after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a house in Israel's Southern District city of Ashdod, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Monday.

"Rockets were launched toward the cities of Ashdod and Be'er Sheva. The rocket hit a building in Ashdod. Several people got slightly injured, they received assistance at the scene," Rosenfeld told reporters.

Related Topics

Injured Police Israel Gaza From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif files contempt petition in LHC for ..

7 minutes ago

Dublin Concerned About London's Hostile Narrative ..

26 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif’s name put on ECL, says Sheikh Ra ..

25 minutes ago

UAEU Council holds third meeting chaired by Zaki N ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh taskforce on COVID-19 endorses latest decisi ..

28 seconds ago

Thailand virus cases soar with prison clusters

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.