Several People Injured As Rocket From Gaza Strip Hits Building In Israel's Ashdod - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:37 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A number of people were slightly injured after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a house in Israel's Southern District city of Ashdod, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Monday.
"Rockets were launched toward the cities of Ashdod and Be'er Sheva. The rocket hit a building in Ashdod. Several people got slightly injured, they received assistance at the scene," Rosenfeld told reporters.