Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation In Arctic - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman hosted Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison at the State Department to discuss the situation in Haiti, the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation in the Arctic, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

It was the first in-person meeting of the two officials.

"They discussed the release of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, coordination on the Arctic, support for the people of Haiti, and strong partnership to support Ukraine, including vital contributions towards repairing and reinforcing critical energy and water infrastructure," Price said in a press release.

Sherman praised the level of bilateral cooperation on a wide range of shared priorities, the spokesman added.

The two also discussed upcoming North America Leaders' Summit in Mexico in January, highlighting it as an opportunity to further cooperation.

