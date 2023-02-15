UrduPoint.com

Sherman Says Hopes US Not On 'Inevitable' Path To Conflict With China Over Taiwan

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Sherman Says Hopes US Not on 'Inevitable' Path to Conflict With China Over Taiwan

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that she hopes the United States is not on an inevitable path toward conflict with China over tensions around the Taiwan Strait

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that she hopes the United States is not on an inevitable path toward conflict with China over tensions around the Taiwan Strait.

"I certainly hope we're not on an inevitable path to conflict," Sherman said.

"If there is conflict in the Taiwan Strait, it is not just a matter of security for Asia, it is a matter of economic security for the entire world."

Sherman also said that countries have learned through the situation in Ukraine that conflicts create impacts all around the world.

The United States will continue assisting Taiwan in maintaining a "sufficient" self-defense capability, Sherman added.

