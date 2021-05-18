Sherpa guide killed on Everest

UrduPoint.com
Tue 18th May 2021

A Sherpa guide died on Everest Tuesday after he fell into a crevasse, a Nepal official said, taking the death toll on the world's highest peak this climbing season to three

Pemba Tashi Sherpa was descending from Camp 2 to Camp 1 when he plunged into the deep opening, a government official at Everest base camp, Gyanendra Shrestha, said.

"His body was pulled out and attempts are being made to bring him down," Shrestha told AFP.

The incident follows the deaths of two foreign climbers last week.

Expedition organisers said Swiss climber Abdul Waraich, 40, died near the summit after reaching the top and suffering exhaustion.

American Puwei Liu, 55, "suddenly passed away" after returning to Camp 4, organisers said.

Nepal has issued a record 408 climbing permits this year -- topping the 382 issued in 2019 -- and after last year's season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The latest climbing season has also coincided with a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

In recent weeks, more than 30 sick climbers have been evacuated from base camp, although only three were confirmed to have coronavirus.

Last week, China cancelled expeditions from its side of Mount Everest over virus fears from Nepal, Chinese state media reported.

Despite concerns, more than 200 climbers and guides have already reached the top this season.

Cyclone Tauktae, which slammed into neighbouring India late Monday, has also seen officials urge climbers to delay their plans.

But expedition organisers at Everest base camp said 200 climbers were expected to attempt to reach the summit at the end of this week.

