UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting At Residence In US State Of Utah Leaves Four Dead, One Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:56 AM

Shooting at Residence in US State of Utah Leaves Four Dead, One Injured - Reports

A shooter has opened fire at a residence in Grantsville in the US state of Utah, killing four and injuring one other, US media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) A shooter has opened fire at a residence in Grantsville in the US state of Utah, killing four and injuring one other, US media reported on Saturday.

The CNN broadcaster cited Corporal Rhonda Fields of the Grantsville Police Department, who stated that police believe that the shooter acted alone, and that there was no further threat to the community. The suspect was placed in police custody.

Utah State Governor Gary Herbert expressed his sorrow in the aftermath of the shooting in Grantsville, a town located approximately 35 miles southwest of the state's most populous city, Salt Lake City.

"Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the loss of innocent lives," Herbert wrote on Twitter.

The governor also stated that state officials were assisting local police with the investigation into the shooting, and also called on citizens to secure their firearms.

The Names and background of the victims have yet to be released by Grantsville police, the broadcaster reported.

Related Topics

Fire Police Governor Twitter Gary Salt Lake City Media

Recent Stories

SC objects to Musharraf’s appeal against Special ..

1 minute ago

Four killed in Utah home shooting: police

4 minutes ago

Kashmir is not an internal matter of India: FM Qur ..

24 minutes ago

Federer says 'a lot possible' for returning Clijst ..

30 minutes ago

Federer has 'low expectations' at Australian Open

30 minutes ago

Even after indoor practice, Tsitsipas 'coughed a l ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.