Shootout Between Jordan Army, Smugglers on Syrian Border Leaves 1 Soldier Dead, 3 Injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) A shootout between Jordan Armed Forces and smugglers on the country's northern border with Syria has left one officer killed and three soldiers injured, General Command of Jordan Armed Forces said on Sunday.

"At four o'clock in the morning today, Sunday, on one of the northeastern border fronts, a group of smugglers opened fire on the border guards... The clash resulted in the death of Captain Muhammad Yassin Musa al-Khudayrat and the injury of three individuals, who were evacuated to King Talal Military Hospital," the General Command said in a statement.

According to the statement, a further search of the area where the incident took place revealed drugs, which the smugglers left behind when fled back into Syrian territory.