Short Extension of New START Treaty Fails to Address Arms Control Issues - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A short extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between the United States and Russia as pursued by the Trump administration will not address critical arms control issues, US Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the Administration's decision, while welcomed, is only a temporary Band-Aid which fails to resolve the critical arms control issues facing our nation today," the release said. "The real impact of a freeze on the total number of nuclear warheads will be unclear unless the Trump administration can ensure Russia sticks to the agreement's terms through robust verification mechanisms.

"

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the United States and Russia are close to reaching a deal to extend the New START Treaty and freeze the development of new nuclear warheads for one year.

The report noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia was prepared to freeze the number of nuclear warheads alongside the United States and to extend the New START for a year.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the Trump administration is prepared to meet with their Russian counterparts immediately to finalize an agreement.