Shots Fired Near Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Shots were fired near the Kabul airport on Tuesday to disperse the crowd amid the evacuation chaos, Al-Jazeera reported.

Images circulating on social media on Monday showed masses of fleeing Afghans on the airfield at the Kabul international airport following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover.

Some images show Afghans holding on to the tires and wings of large US aircraft and falling to their death after takeoff. The Afghan TOLO news broadcaster reported that at least 10 people died in the airport.