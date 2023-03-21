UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Shrapnel-Stuffed Drones Downed Over Dzhankoi Targeted Civilian Facilities - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, said all drones shot down over Dzhankoi, Crimea, aimed at civilian targets and were stuffed with shrapnel.

The head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said Monday evening that air defenses had worked in the Dzhankoi area, one person was wounded. The head of the administration of Dzhankoi, Igor Ivin, specified that the life of the wounded was out of danger, adding that several facilities and power grids were damaged in the city.

"All drones were aimed at civilian facilities. One was shot down above a Dzhankoi technical college and fell between the educational building and the hostel. There are no military facilities nearby. The others were shot down over residential areas.

In addition to explosives, each had shrapnel - they wanted to take revenge on the Crimeans for their choice," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.

He also published photos of downed drones.

Later in the day, Ivin declared an emergency situation regime in the area, adding that local authorities have started to assess the damage caused by the Ukrainian drones.

Ivin said the authorities have set up working groups for examination of facilities and detection of damage, adding that compensation would be paid to those affected from the reserve fund.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February, Crimea has been targeted for attacks by Ukrainian drones, with most attacks repelled by the Russian air defense system.

