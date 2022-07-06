Singapore reports 9,989 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,495,953

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : Singapore reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,495,953.

Of the new cases, 837 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,152 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 776 were local transmissions and 61 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 8,749 local transmissions and 403 imported cases respectively.

A total of 683 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 cases in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,423, the ministry said.