UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 9,989 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Singapore reports 9,989 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,495,953

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : Singapore reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,495,953.

Of the new cases, 837 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,152 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 776 were local transmissions and 61 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 8,749 local transmissions and 403 imported cases respectively.

A total of 683 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 cases in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,423, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Singapore From

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs 100, hits Rs 143,000 pe ..

Gold price increases by Rs 100, hits Rs 143,000 per tola 7 July 2022

11 seconds ago
 Monsoon heavy rains cause 77 deaths, 85 injured so ..

Monsoon heavy rains cause 77 deaths, 85 injured so far: NDMA

14 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 finalises emergency arrangements for E ..

Rescue-1122 finalises emergency arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

16 seconds ago
 14 killed, 1017 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab ..

14 killed, 1017 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab

19 seconds ago
 PA panel on Energy & Power meets

PA panel on Energy & Power meets

3 minutes ago
 RCCI urges govt to devise long term strategy to en ..

RCCI urges govt to devise long term strategy to end load shedding

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.