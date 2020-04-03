UrduPoint.com
Singapore To Close Workplaces, Schools In Virus Fight

Fri 03rd April 2020

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Singapore will close schools and workplaces while people are being told to stay home, as the city-state ramps up curbs to stem the spread of coronavirus, the premier said Friday.

The country has won praise for its handling of the outbreak, and had largely kept the crisis in check by carrying out large numbers of tests and tracing close contacts of those infected.

Workplaces except for essential services, such as supermarkets and hospitals, and those deemed to be in key economic sectors will be closed from Tuesday, he said in a televised address.

Schools will also be closed from next week except for children of those who have to continue to work and cannot make alternative arrangements, he said.

People are being told to stay at home as much as possible, and onlygo out for essentials -- such as buying food and getting exercise.

