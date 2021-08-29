UrduPoint.com

Singapore's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Passes 80% Threshold - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Singapur has inoculated 80% of its population with two COVID-19 vaccine doses, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday.

"We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses," the official said on Facebook.

The minister also praised the city-state's home vaccination effort, saying that more than 4,300 homebound people have received their shots from the home vaccination teams.

"Every week, we continue to receive about 700 requests for home vaccinations. To meet the demand, and thanks to over 200 volunteer doctors and nurses, and also the assistance of SAF [Singapore Armed Forces], we are tripling the number of home vaccination teams from 11 to 33 teams," Ong added.

Singapore started its vaccination drive on December 30 and is using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

