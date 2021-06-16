(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) --:Singapore's total population grew by around 1.1 percent per year in the period of 2010-2020, according to the Census of Population 2020 Statistical Release 1 that was issued by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday.

The report says that Singapore's total population grew from 5.08 million to 5.69 million over this period, while the citizen population grew from 3.23 million to 3.52 million, and the permanent resident population decreased from 0.54 million to 0.52 million.

Meanwhile, the ethnic composition of Singapore's resident population, which comprises citizens and permanent residents, remained stable in 2020, with 74.

3 percent Chinese, 13.5 percent Malays, 9 percent Indians and 3.2 percent others.

Also according to the report, Singapore's female residents generally had fewer children in 2020 compared to a decade ago. The average number of children born to resident ever-married females aged 40-49 years decreased from 2.02 per female in 2010 to 1.76 per female in 2020.

"Higher educated females had fewer children on average than those with lower educational qualifications," it said.

The Census of Population 2020 Statistical Release 1 is the first of two statistical publications on the Census 2020 findings. Enditem