UrduPoint.com

Sisi, Erdogan Agree To Raise Level Of Diplomatic Relations - Office Of Egyptian President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 12:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed in a telephone conversation to raise the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries and exchange ambassadors, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said on Monday.

"They agreed to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two sides, and within this framework, the two presidents decided to immediately begin increasing diplomatic relations between the states and exchanging ambassadors," Fahmy said.

Sisi also congratulated Erdogan on his reelection, according to the spokesman.

