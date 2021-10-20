UrduPoint.com

Situation In Afghanistan Remains Tough Amid Frequent Terrorist Acts - Tajik Security Body

The situation in Afghanistan remains difficult amid the ongoing terrorist attacks and violence, a representative of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan told Sputnik on Wednesday, after a meeting of special services of neighboring countries

"The difficult situation in Afghanistan, where terror acts and other violent actions are going on and result in numerous casualties, has been taken note of by the participants of the meeting involving the special services of Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in Dushanbe," the representative said.

The trend of involving youngsters of different nationalities in international terrorist organizations was highlighted at the meeting too. The activity of such organizations poses a threat to the Afghan statehood, according to the committee.

"The participants of the meeting view the formation of an inclusive government considering the interests of all ethnic, social, and confessional groups as important and necessary.

To settle the situation in Afghanistan, it is vital to use the platforms of international organizations, to which the participants of the meeting are parties," the representative added.

The meeting attendees also urged international organizations and interested countries to develop a united approach to the solution to the issue of Afghanistan, and to support the efforts put in establishing law and order in the country capable of preventing escalation of further tension and violence, as well as joint counter-terrorism.

The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15, and the next day, the militants announced that the war in Afghanistan was over. The move caused many countries to evacuate their citizens from the country along with some Afghans who worked for foreign organizations. The situation in the country has since devolved into chaos.

