Situation In Donbas Worsening, Kiev Not Ruling Out Use Of Force Scenario - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The situation in Donbas is reportedly getting worse, which suggests that Kiev is not ruling out the use of force scenario for the conflict settlement, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said on Monday.

"The situation (according to media) is deteriorating very much, it leads to the conclusion that the entire Ukrainian leadership does not exclude the use of force scenario for solving the problems of Donabas," Lukashevich told reporters.

Commenting on the Russian armed forces' drills across Russia, the diplomat said that they are not linked to the process of internal Ukrainian settlement.

