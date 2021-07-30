UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six French Soldiers Detained At E.Guinea Airport

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:18 AM

Six French soldiers detained at E.Guinea airport

Six French soldiers were detained at the Bata airport in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday morning while stopping to refuel their helicopter, according to France's military and local media

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Six French soldiers were detained at the Bata airport in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday morning while stopping to refuel their helicopter, according to France's military and local media.

The six, who the army said were still awaiting authorisation to take off, were detained a day after a Paris court upheld the conviction of the central African country's Vice President Teodorin Obiang for accumulating luxury properties with illegally obtained funds.

"They landed on Wednesday at 2:15 pm (1315 GMT) because they were out of fuel. That is when a sequence of administrative nuisances began," French army spokesman Pascal Ianni told AFP, adding that negotiations with local officials were under way.

The civil aviation minister, quoted by the state news agency, said the aircraft "did not have permission nor authorisation to overfly Equatorial Guinean airspace, and even less to land at the Bata airport." The statement said the landing was a "serious violation of international aeronautical norms, a direct provocation and an assault on national security.

" Earlier on Thursday, state radio TVGE reported that the helicopter had landed without authorisation.

The reports also said that the six soldiers were questioned at the central police station in Bata.

"National authorities do not rule out that this incident could be a spy operation and provocation on the part of Paris," TVGE reported.

But Ianni said the landing had nothing to do with espionage.

"This incident is similar to ones we have dealt with before. They hold the helicopter and its crew," Ianni said.

A second anonymous French military source added that all the necessary authorisations had been obtained for the refuelling stop.

"We stop regularly in Bata but we also regularly have coordination problems with the Bata airport," the source said, adding that "the control tower in an excess of zeal does not give permission to land".

The helicopter, an unarmed Fennec model, was making a logistical flight between Cameroon's economic hub of Douala and Gabon's capital of Libreville where the French military has a base.

Related Topics

Army Police Station France Douala Bata Paris Libreville Equatorial Guinea Cameroon Gabon Hub Media All Airport Court

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

35 minutes ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

50 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v India 3rd T20 scoreboard

1 minute ago

Birthday boy Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka clinch T ..

1 minute ago

Levies Force recovers body in Mungachar

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.