Six killed in attack in northern Burkina Faso

Six civilian members of an auxiliary force in Burkina Faso's anti-militants campaign were killed in an ambush late Thursday in the north of the country, local and security sources told AFP

Ouagadougou (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Six civilian members of an auxiliary force in Burkina Faso's anti-militants campaign were killed in an ambush late Thursday in the north of the country, local and security sources told AFP.

"Six were killed and another was wounded" in the attack at Dablo, an official with the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP) said Friday.

The group was ambushed as it was looking for a colleague who had gone missing in the village of Dou, the official said.

The death toll was confirmed by a security official, who said the security forces had launched operations to track down the assailants.

Burkina Faso, a poor, landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, has been fighting a ruthless jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and more than a million have fled their homes.