Six Reported Dead in Fire Outbreak at Al Hawl Refugee Camp in Northern Syria - ICRC

At least six people, including four children, died after a fire broke out at Al Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria late last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) director for the Near and Middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) At least six people, including four children, died after a fire broke out at Al Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria late last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) director for the Near and middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, said on Monday.

The fire broke out on Saturday and news agencies initially reported four casualties as a result of the blaze caused by a gas stove explosion.

"Deeply sad reports that at least six people, including four children, died & many others seriously injured after Al Hol camp fire," Carboni wrote on Twitter.

He added that the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent delivered clothes and medical supplies to the affected refugees.

"The ICRC_sy and SYRedCrescent donated dressing kits and materials, IV fluid and antibiotics to the hospital where survivors are being treated," Carboni said.

Al Hawl hosts roughly 62,000 displaced persons, with women and children comprising over 80 percent of its population. The camp, which allegedly also holds families of terrorist fighters, is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces founded by Kurdish and Arab militias. On Sunday, the UN Children's Fund called on all countries to repatriate children from Al Hawl camp, following the deadly fire.