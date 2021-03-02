UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Reported Dead In Fire Outbreak At Al Hawl Refugee Camp In Northern Syria - ICRC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Six Reported Dead in Fire Outbreak at Al Hawl Refugee Camp in Northern Syria - ICRC

At least six people, including four children, died after a fire broke out at Al Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria late last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) director for the Near and Middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) At least six people, including four children, died after a fire broke out at Al Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria late last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) director for the Near and middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, said on Monday.

The fire broke out on Saturday and news agencies initially reported four casualties as a result of the blaze caused by a gas stove explosion.

"Deeply sad reports that at least six people, including four children, died & many others seriously injured after Al Hol camp fire," Carboni wrote on Twitter.

He added that the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent delivered clothes and medical supplies to the affected refugees.

"The ICRC_sy and SYRedCrescent donated dressing kits and materials, IV fluid and antibiotics to the hospital where survivors are being treated," Carboni said.

Al Hawl hosts roughly 62,000 displaced persons, with women and children comprising over 80 percent of its population. The camp, which allegedly also holds families of terrorist fighters, is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces founded by Kurdish and Arab militias. On Sunday, the UN Children's Fund called on all countries to repatriate children from Al Hawl camp, following the deadly fire.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Fire United Nations Syria Twitter Died Middle East Women Gas Sunday All From Refugee Arab Sad

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

1 hour ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

1 hour ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

2 hours ago

Greek hitman urged to end hunger strike in jail

3 minutes ago

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.