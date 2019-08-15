UrduPoint.com
Skateboarders Squeezed Out In Fight For Shanghai Streets

Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:05 PM

An argument erupts after a skateboarder whizzes past a toddler, narrowly avoiding clattering into the little girl

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :An argument erupts after a skateboarder whizzes past a toddler, narrowly avoiding clattering into the little girl.

On another occasion, a security guard throws buckets of water on a stretch of concrete to stop skateboarders practising there.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo next year, but many in the growing scene in Shanghai complain that they have few places to go and are looked down upon as trouble-makers.

Guan Kangrong travels more than one hour to visit a public skate park next to the Huangpu River, which runs through Shanghai.

The trouble is that it is frequently busy with small children -- themselves deprived of places to run free as Shanghai modernises and residential, office and retail blocks compete for space.

Near-misses involving the skateboarders and children are frequent, as are rows with the parents.

"It happened this morning -- we had a small skateboarding activity in the skatepark but kids came and occupied the place," said the 16-year-old Guan.

"Their parents criticised us and tried to persuade us (to leave). If we cannot reach an agreement, an argument follows." The parents and their children, who cascade down the concrete ramps on "bum sliders" designed for snow, usually win and many skateboarders have been scared off, said Guan.

There is a sign saying the area is for skateboarding only, but it is so small that few people see it and security guards show little desire to enforce the rule.

The facility is also falling into disrepair, the concrete cracked and crumbling, while metal grooves running along the ground are an unwelcome hazard.

