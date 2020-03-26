UrduPoint.com
S.Korea To Deny Entry To Travelers Without Quarantine Monitoring Mobile App - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

South Korea will deny entry to any traveler from abroad unless they install a mobile app to monitor their compliance with the 14-day quarantine imposed on all arrivals, media reported Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) South Korea will deny entry to any traveler from abroad unless they install a mobile app to monitor their compliance with the 14-day quarantine imposed on all arrivals, media reported Thursday.

According to Korea Herald newspaper, the measures were imposed on all entrants without exception after reports emerged of people violating self-isolation measures.

Previously, 60.9 percent of people arriving from abroad voluntarily chose to download the app, as advised in international airports, the newspaper reported.

Of those, 11 people were found to have left their homes without approval.

The question of digital surveillance for compliance with quarantine has become a hotly debated topic on the back of the coronavirus pandemic, with some arguing that this may normalize direct invasion of privacy.

South Korea briefly became the country worst affected by the virus outside China, but speedy and aggressive mitigation measures saw the spread virtually stop in its tracks.

