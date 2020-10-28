UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slight Leaning Toward Support Of Armenia In Karabakh Conflict Observed In US Media - Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:24 PM

Slight Leaning Toward Support of Armenia in Karabakh Conflict Observed in US Media - Study

While the United States is currently preoccupied with its internal troubles such as fighting the pandemic, dealing with the nationwide protests and preparing for the next week's presidential race, the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region did not go unnoticed in the US press, with some outlets openly expressing their support for Yerevan, according to a study conducted by the LexisNexis publishing corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) While the United States is currently preoccupied with its internal troubles such as fighting the pandemic, dealing with the nationwide protests and preparing for the next week's presidential race, the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region did not go unnoticed in the US press, with some outlets openly expressing their support for Yerevan, according to a study conducted by the LexisNexis publishing corporation.

The study demonstrates coverage of the Karabakh conflict in 12 countries � China, France, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom � over the one month period between September 20-October 20.

According to LexisNexis, there were more than 27,000 mentions of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the US media over this period, standing second to Russia with over 80,000 mentions.

As shown in the study's chart, zero percent of the US news articles on the issue assessed the Azerbaijani side to the conflict positively, 11 percent negatively and 89 percent were neutral. The assessment of Armenia in US media stands like this � 8 percent of articles positive, 1 percent negative and 91 percent neutral.

Notably, US President Donald Trump praised the Armenian nation during his campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, earlier in October, in what became the first public comment on the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation. A few days later, Trump stressed that many Armenians live in the United States, whom he characterized as "great people," and said Washington would help them.

The Armenian community in the United States, second after the diaspora in Russia, amounts to somewhere between 800,000-1.5 million people. Thousands of Armenian-Americans have taken to the streets in Los Angeles and other large US cities in support of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The US was among the first countries to call on the sides to the conflict to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Washington has also brokered a humanitarian ceasefire, the third since the outbreak of hostilities last month, which entered into force on this past Monday.

Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh originally began when the Armenian-populated region broke off from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic in 1988.

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Iran Russia Turkey China Washington France Trump Germany Yerevan Los Angeles Armenia Carson City United Kingdom Georgia United States Kazakhstan September October Media From Race Million

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

32 minutes ago

NA adopts resolution to condemn anti-constitution ..

1 minute ago

Second Round of Talks on Israel-Lebanon Maritime B ..

1 minute ago

Mardan police arrest 13 suspects in combing operat ..

1 minute ago

Three SHOs among seven suspended

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.